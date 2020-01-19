KILLALOE, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a single-snowmobile accident that left one man dead.
Police say they responded to the incident in the Township of South Algonquin at about 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.
They pronounced 44-year-old Brandon Corley dead at the scene.
Police say the snowmobile looks to have struck a tree on a snowmobile trail.
OPP Technical Collision Investigators are aiding in the investigation to determine the cause of the crash.
The Office of the Chief Coroner has ordered a post mortem to be conducted.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.