Missing heavy icebreaker back on drawing board: Coast Guard

The CCGS Captain Molly Kool is presented to the media after undergoing refit and conversion work at the Davie shipyard, Friday, December 14, 2018 in Levis, Que. The fate of the Canadian Coast Guard's next heavy icebreaker has been wrapped in mystery since the federal government quietly removed the $1.3-billion project from Vancouver shipyard Seaspan's order book in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot