N.S. RCMP delay on street checks apology 'damaging' race relations: Black leaders

Criminologist Scot Wortley presents his findings on the issue of police street checks in Halifax on March 27, 2019. The RCMP are further delaying their decision on whether to offer an apology to Halifax's Black community for their use of street checks, as some Black Nova Scotian leaders say the force's silence is damaging trust. Rev. Lennett Anderson, the past moderator of the African United Baptist Association, disagrees with the Mounties' view they must await the completion of a national review of the practice. Street checks, which are now banned in Nova Scotia, are widely defined as police randomly stop citizens, recording information and storing it electronically. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan