Quebec's unique winter tire law begins Saturday, but does the rule make roads safer?

A car maneuvers through a snow-covered parking lot in Seattle on Feb. 11, 2019. For the past several weeks Quebec drivers have been in a race against time to equip their cars for winter or face steep fines. While the majority of Canadian drivers install winter tires for the cold season, according to the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada, Quebec is the only province to force motorists to do so. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson