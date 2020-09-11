Anglican, United churches in Ontario reopening for in-building services

A sign announces all services have been cancelled due to COVID-19 at St. Saviour's Anglican Church in Toronto on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Most Anglican churches and some United churches will be reopening for in-building services this Sunday after spending the summer practising their faith online. The United and Anglican churches, Ontario's second and third largest Christian denominations respectively, have found balancing theological beliefs, public outreach programs, and safety protocols to be a challenge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn