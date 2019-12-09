After knife attack on Appalachian Trail, Canadian hiker shares plan to finish trek

Kirby Morrill poses for a photo at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Kirby Morrill has loved sports since she was a young girl. At the University of New Brunswick, she was a rugby star, celebrated for her "off-the-charts" tackling. But for close to a decade she had dreamed of another physical achievement — hiking the 3,500-kilometre Appalachian Trail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan