MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police near Toronto say a man is dead after a shooting outside a condominium.
The shooting in Mississauga happened just before midnight Tuesday in front of the building's entrance.
Peel police say someone fired multiple rounds at the lone occupant of a vehicle before fleeing in another car.
Investigators say they do not have a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.