Seeing double: Alberta man splits Lotto 6-49 win with himself

Andrew and Christine Burke hold up promotional winning Lotto 6/49 cheques in handout photo. The Alberta man won a $5-million Lotto 6-49 jackpot last month but had to share the prize with himself after accidentally buying two tickets on the same draw. Fortunately Burke of Calmar, Alta., had used the same numbers on both tickets, so he was able to take home the entire Sept. 16 windfall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Western Canada Lottery Corporation MANDATORY CREDIT