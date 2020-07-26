Turkish-Canadian imam prayed, read to keep mind busy while in prison

Davud Hanci is greeted by his wife Rumeysa Hanci and their sons Vedat, 13, and Cemil, 12, at Toronto's Pearson International Airport in a July, 2019 handout photo. Davud Hanci would tell inmates to treat their time as valuable when he was working as a chaplain in Alberta prisons and jails. The imam tried to follow his own advice during the nearly three years he spent confined alone in a Turkish prison cell on allegations that he helped orchestrate an attempted military coup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, *MANDATORY CREDIT*