Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Canadian soldier Patrick Cloutier and Saskatchewan native Brad Laroque come face-to-face in a tense standoff at the Kahnesatake reserve in Oka, Que., Saturday September 1, 1990. The ghosts of Indigenous protests past have hovered over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as his government struggles to bring a peaceful end to blockades that have disrupted traffic on rail lines and other major transportation routes across the country for more than two weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Shaney Komulainen