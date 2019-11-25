Bibeau meets with Saskatchewan farmers, urges end to CN rail strike

Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Pierre Lampron, president of the Dairy Farmers of Canada and farm owner Veronica Enright, right to left, walk through the stalls of a dairy farm in Compton, Que., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Canada's agriculture minister is urging Canadian National Railway Co. and its workers to reach a deal to alleviate the impact the ongoing strike is having on farmers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson