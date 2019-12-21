TORONTO - A 49-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman in a high rise apartment building in Toronto's northwest.
Kurt Hoyes, who is known to police, was charged after a 66-year-old woman suffered head injuries and died after an assault inside an elevator.
Toronto police say they are examining video surveillance and additional charges could be laid.
The woman was a resident of the building in the Weston neighbourhood while Hoyes had lived there at one time.
Her identity isn't being released until her next-of-kin outside the country are notified.
Emergency crews were called to the building Friday evening about a woman in distress. She was pronounced dead in hospital.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2019.
