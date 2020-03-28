Ontario reports 151 new cases of COVID-19 as premier looks at limiting gatherings

TORONTO - Premier Doug Ford says he's looking to reduce the maximum number of people allowed to gather to five as the province deals with another 151 cases of COVID-19.
The province is currently limiting gatherings to 50 people, but says the change could come into effect later Saturday.
Ford says there could be exceptions for certain events like funeral services if the limit is reduced.
The province has now reported 1,114 cases of COVID-19, with 18 deaths and 8 fully resolved cases.
The Ministry of Health says over 8,000 investigations into the virus are still pending, which is down from the more-than 10,000 pending cases on Friday.
The Premier also announced harsh new penalties for companies found guilty of price gouging.
He says people who head companies found guilty of gouging could face fines of up to $500,000 and a year in jail.
Corporations could face a fine of up to $10 million, Ford said.
"I think it's disgusting, how can you take advantage of people at this critical time," said Ford at a news conference.
"I'm coming after them with a vengeance."
Ford urged anybody who witnesses cases of price gouging to use a provincial hotline to report the company.
This report by The Canadian Press was first Published on March 28, 2020.