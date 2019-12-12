MONTREAL - A decision on whether to grant bail to a Montreal blogger alleged to have glorified the gunman behind Montreal's 1989 Ecole polytechnique killings is expected Monday.
Jean-Claude Rochefort made several rambling comments about being a political prisoner during a hearing today at the Montreal courthouse where he confirmed writing the posts in question.
Rochefort had been detained since Dec. 5 — the eve of the 30th anniversary of the anti-feminist attack in which 14 women were killed.
The 70-year-old faces charges of inciting hatred towards women after investigators found what was described as "disturbing" writing published under the pseudonym Rick Flashman on a "hateful, anti-feminist blog."
Defence lawyer Marc-Olivier Carrier argued that Rochefort's previous brushes with the law didn't involve violence, and while his writings may be described as shocking, he doesn't pose a threat.
The Crown opposed bail for Rochefort, citing a risk of recidivism given Rochefort's arrest on similar charges a decade ago and the need to maintain the public's confidence in the justice system.
Quebec Court Judge Serge Delisle will rule on the matter Monday afternoon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2019.
