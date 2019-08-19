MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police say they've charged a man with first-degree murder in the December death of an 83-year-old woman in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel Regional Police say Mary Araujo was found dead in a home on the morning of Dec. 21, 2018.
They say she was found with obvious signs of trauma.
Officers say they arrested and charged the 47-year-old accused on Monday.
He's in police custody as he awaits a bail hearing.
Officers say they're still investigating the incident, and they're asking anyone with information to come forward.
