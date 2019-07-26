WINDSOR, Ont. - Police say they have launched a homicide investigation in Windsor, Ont.
Windsor police say they were called to a home in the city on Wednesday afternoon for a report of a suspicious death, and initial investigation at the scene indicated it was a homicide.
Police have not released the cause of death or the identity of the victim, and no suspect information was immediately released.
They're asking anyone with information to come forward.
