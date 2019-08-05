A Canadian Press story on Aug. 3, 2019, based on information from a senior conservation biologist for the Canadian Wildlife Federation, stated that the last time a right whale was seen in a shipping lane was on July 23. In fact, Transport Canada said the last time a right whale was seen in one of the designated shippings zones was May 17, 2019.
Corrective to Aug. 3 story on speed restrictions meant to protect North Atlantic right whales
