MLA calls for poems by man who murdered Indigenous woman to be pulled from website

Nahanni Fontaine, an NDP MLA who shared her story of sexual abuse, is photographed at the Manitoba Legislature, in Winnipeg on Tuesday, November 15, 2016. A Manitoba legislator is calling on Canadians to contact the federal heritage minister to remove two poems, written by the killer of an Indigenous woman, from the Parliamentary Poet Laureate website. Fontaine says in a series of tweets that the inclusion of poems by Stephen Brown, including one about a prostitute, constitutes "blatant disrespect" for Brown's victim and missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods