A Nerf 'gun fight' in North Delta, B.C. and spy kids; In The News for Dec. 20

The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie Point, N.S., is viewed from Pictou, N.S., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. The province has until Dec. 17 to decide whether or not to approve Northern Pulp's proposal for a new treatment facility that would pump treated effluent into the Northumberland Strait. The company's plan is to release up to 85 million litres of treated effluent daily into the fishing grounds of the Northumberland Strait. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan