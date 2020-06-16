Review of monuments sparks discussion of colonial narratives in N.L. history

The Gaspar Corte Real statue on Prince Philip Drive in St. John’s NL on Friday, June 12, 2020. Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball says the province will review statues and monuments to ensure they reflect modern values. A statue of Gaspar Corte-Real, a Portuguese explorer who kidnapped Indigenous people as slaves in the 16th century, has been criticized for its prominent placement across from the provincial legislature in St. John's. THE CANADAIN PRESS/Paul Daly