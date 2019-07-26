TORONTO - Police say a person has been taken to hospital after being pulled out of Lake Ontario in downtown Toronto this morning.
Investigators say they were called to Cherry Beach around mid-morning on reports of a body in the water.
They say someone went in to drag the person out and lifeguards then performed CPR.
The person's condition was not immediately known, nor were they identified.
Police are investigating at the scene.
