In wake of chaotic day on Capitol Hill, talk turns to expediting Donald Trump's exit

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An uneasy peace settled over a fortified Capitol Hill on Thursday as National Guard soldiers stood sentry, workers erected steel barriers and supporters of Donald Trump — along with the rest of the country — waited for what comes next.
Wednesday's grey skies and bitter wind gave way to brilliant sunshine that glinted off the iconic Capitol dome, birdsong mingling with the clang of construction hammers as crews ringed the entire complex with an ominous, unscalable fence.
In the shadow of the building, where the day before a relatively small number of the legions of Trump loyalists gathered outside in blind partisan anger managed to topple police lines and lay siege to the chambers of political power, there was only confusion — and apprehension.
"When we found out that they breached the Capitol — it just ruined the day for me and my wife," said William Wroe, 60, a Trump supporter who travelled from Tennessee with wife Annette to see the rally for themselves.
Their hearts sank when they returned to their hotel room to see that news coverage was focused entirely on the "handful of people" who had run amok through the Capitol.
Wroe said he continues to support the president, but fears that the political divisions over the November presidential election are threatening to tear the country apart.
"We all got to just turn to God, and just pray and pray and pray that we're going to be safe," he said. "I don't like what this country's turning into."
Like her husband, Annette Wroe acknowledged that she continues to believe the president's claims of voter fraud — claims that have been widely denied, debunked and rejected by an array of judges, including Trump-friendly ones, across key battleground states.
But the economic and social challenges that many Americans, including Trump supporters, across the country are facing — William lost his job with a California aerospace company in 2015 — are impossible to deny.
"We're the ones that spent hundreds, maybe thousands of dollars to be here, not because we want to worship Trump; we're not here for that. We're here for, 'Hey — hear us,'" she said.
"Listen to the people. You're representing some of the people, you're not representing all of us. And there's got to be a way. I don't know the way; in the long run, God wins. But I know I'm not being heard."
Max Villeneuve, a Sacramento resident whose parents were both born in Montreal, also said he took part in Wednesday's rally to be counted as a member of a group of Americans who feel invisible to the political establishment.
"It was just kind of to show that he does have real support, that his supporters are real people, everyday people," Villeneuve said, lamenting the "laptop class" of journalists and lawmakers who ignore their plight.
"No one really seems to care about them and their stories."
Villeneuve said he fears Wednesday marked the birth of a "right-wing Antifa" that will only grow more virulent and violent, fuelled by dreams of a revolution, as America's class divisions continue to widen.
"When people have nothing to lose, they lose it," he said. "That's what you saw yesterday — these people thought that they were '1776ing' the Capitol. And that's not how this works."
Inside the building Thursday, the movement to expedite Trump's departure from Washington gained momentum as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Vice-President Mike Pence to get serious about invoking the 25th amendment.
"In calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people," Pelosi told a news conference.
The rarely used constitutional amendment gives the vice-president, together with members of the federal cabinet, the power to remove a president from office who is deemed to be unfit to serve.
"If the vice-president and cabinet do not act," Pelosi said, "the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment."
Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a progressive Democrat and outspoken Trump critic, has already promised to draw up articles of impeachment against the president, an indignity he has already experienced once in his four years in office.
"We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our republic and we need to fulfil our oath," Omar tweeted Wednesday.
Overnight, just hours after the chaos had been quelled, Congress ultimately certified Joe Biden as U.S. president-elect. Biden emerged Thursday to unveil his new attorney general, Merrick Garland, and double down on his disdain for the mob.
"They weren't protesters — don't dare call them protesters," Biden fumed.
"They were a riotous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It's that basic, it's that simple. And I wish we could say we couldn't see it coming."
Trump, meanwhile, his Twitter account frozen, staffers resigning their posts and political allies disappearing by the minute, finally promised early Thursday an orderly transfer of power on Jan. 20.
But he continued to defiantly claim that he was the rightful winner in November, citing unfounded conspiracy theories of a stolen presidential election, even as the exodus from his administration continued apace.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao was reportedly stepping down, citing her dismay at Wednesday's events. Mick Mulvaney, a former Trump chief of staff who had been serving as a U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland, also quit.
The chaos erupted Wednesday within an hour of Trump's fiery speech to thousands of supporters outside the White House, which featured the usual array of conspiracy theories and phoney grievances about the outcome of the election.
When he was done, the crowd poured down the National Mall to the foot of Capitol Hill, where a number of them swarmed the outside of the building, mobbed Capitol police and began flooding inside.
Members of Congress were promptly evacuated from the area as officers, some with weapons drawn, confronted the mob. Protesters looted and vandalized offices, and even gained access to the Senate and House chambers.
Four people died in or near the tumult, including a woman who was shot by police as she tried to climb through a broken glass door near one of the chambers. Three others died following "medical emergencies" on or near the Capitol grounds.
