5,800 years of droppings: Unique approach yields first long-term seabird trend data

A lobster boat is escorted by a flock of sea gulls as it heads to port in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Monday, Dec. 29, 2008. A paper published today describes how scientists drilled down through 5,800 years of lake sediments — mostly the droppings of thousands of seabirds that have nested there for millennia — on an island off Canada's East Coast to estimate bird populations over the centuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan