LAVAL, Que. - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a fellow teen near a park in Laval, Que.
The teen, who appeared in youth court Friday, was also charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.
The accused cannot be identified because he is a minor.
Police say a fight broke out Wednesday among a group of youth for an unknown reason around 8 p.m., prompting neighbours in the largely residential area to call 911.
The 15-year-old victim was stabbed and neither he nor the suspect were known to police.
The accused is to return to court on Thursday for a bail hearing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 3, 2020.
