Mexico hits pause on sending temporary foreign workers after COVID-19 deaths

Temporary foreign workers from Mexico plant strawberries on a farm in Mirabel, Que., on May 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. The government of Mexico won't send any more temporary foreign workers to Canada until it has more clarity on why two died due to COVID-19. The Mexican ambassador to Canada says his government wants to know more about the circumstances around the death of the two men and what's being done to prevent similar tragic outcomes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes