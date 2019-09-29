TORONTO - Provincial police say a driver died early Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover collision on a highway 401 ramp in northeastern Toronto.
Police say the 20-year-old driver with a G1 licence was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
They say the driver lost control on the ramp, rolling the vehicle into a grass ditch.
The crash happened at the highway 401 westbound ramp to Warden Ave. in Scarborough.
Police were called to the scene at about 3:00 a.m.
The ramp was closed for several hours.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 29, 2019.
