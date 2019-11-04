Some possible candidates to succeed Elizabeth May as federal Green leader

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker makes a point at the provincial leaders debate at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside, P.E.I. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. In this year's Prince Edward Island election, provincial Green leader Bevan-Baker, 57, scored a significant breakthrough in making the party the official Opposition. He and his wife have four children and run a dental clinic, cafe and community hall in Hampton, P.E.I. He could face pressure to run from those who believe he might work similar magic on the national stage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan