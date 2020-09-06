No Labour Day parades planned, but unions 'will be picketing and demonstrating'

John Cartwright, President of the Toronto & York Region Labour Council, speaks before NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes an announcement in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Union activists who for decades have marched through the streets of Canadian cities on Labour Day to celebrate workers' rights will commemorate the event differently this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put the brakes on mass gatherings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov