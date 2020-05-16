RIDEAU LAKES TOWNSHIP, Ont. - Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash in southeastern Ontario.
They say the collision happened late Friday afternoon on Highway 15 just north of Portland, Ont., in Rideau Lakes Township.
Investigators say a 52-year-old resident of Nepean, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene after three vehicles collided.
They say another driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and that a hydro pole was also damaged.
The name of the deceased was not immediately released.
Police say a collision reconstructionist has been brought in to help determine the cause of the crash.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2020.