TORONTO - A woman has died after police say she was struck by a commercial truck in north Toronto.
Police say a 26-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a tractor-trailer making a turn.
They say she died at the scene.
Police say the driver of the truck, a 52-year-old man, drove away but was later found by investigators and is co-operating.
Officers are canvassing the area and asking anyone who may have security or dash cam footage of the incident to get in touch.
