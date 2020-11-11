Transit lobby group says electrifying Canada's bus fleets needs $3 billion a year

In this May 1, 2013, file photo, an All Electric Bus, a Zero-Emissions Vehicle, produced by China's BYD Co., is parked at the announcement of the opening of an electric bus manufacturing plant in Lancaster, Calif. A green-transit lobby group says electrifying Canada's fleet of public transit buses will take a lot more money than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised in his big infrastructure announcement last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Reed Saxon