CRA puts focus on paper returns as tax-filing season opens

OTTAWA - The Canada Revenue Agency is sending an unlikely message to kick off tax season: Paper-filers, we have not forgotten you.
Despite a years-long push to have more people file taxes online because it's generally faster and easier, many Canadians still prefer putting pen, or pencil, to paper.
The people who prefer paper to online are getting particular attention because they tend to be Canadians whose tax files are needed to send them essential benefit payments.
There are seniors who need old-age security, parents eligible for the Canada Child Benefit and first-time filers who might be eligible for a new benefit for low-income workers.
Because of that, the CRA has made changes to the paper tax booklet to further simplify language, add notes about new benefits for the 2019 tax year, and include a checklist so nothing gets missed.
Frank Vermaeten, the CRA's assistant commissioner, says the agency wants to make sure those who prefer paper are still comfortable using it amid wider pushes to electronic filing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2020.