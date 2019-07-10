Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter after his alleged victim died in hospital. Police say 61-year-old Dwain Adams died in hospital on Saturday. Adams had been found unconscious on Canada Day at a downtown restaurant.
He was taken to hospital with what were thought to be non-life threatening injuries, but later placed on life support.
Police initially charged a 46-year-old Toronto resident with aggravated assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 17 to be arraigned for manslaughter.
