Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara faces assault, break and enter, harassment charges

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, alongside Liberal MPs (from left) Marwan Tabbara, Bardish Chagger and Raj Saini meet with Region of Waterloo mayors and delivers brief opening remarks in Kitchener, Ont., on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. The Prime Minister's Office says it learned this morning about multiple criminal charges laid against Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara and is "looking into the matter." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov