Patient wants B.C. to protect legal rights of mentally ill like most provinces

Shareen Nimmo poses in this undated handout photo. Shareen Nimmo of Vancouver was involuntarily detained at a psychiatric facility without being informed of her rights or having independent legal advice, provisions that are available in most of the country. She's joining B.C.'s ombudsperson and advocates in calling on the B.C. government to change its Mental Health Act and protect patients when they're most vulnerable. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Shareen Nimmo *MANDATORY CREDIT*