Montreal police are investigating the discovery of three bodies in an east-end Montreal home.
Police say the bodies of a woman and two children were found today in the Pointe-aux-Trembles district.
Const. Manuel Couture says investigators consider the deaths suspicious.
Police were called to the home at 8 a.m., and officers entered after there was no answer at the door.
They found the three people, who were declared dead at the scene.
Couture says the area is considered a crime scene and investigators are heading to the scene.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.