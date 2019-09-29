Six injured, two seriously, at nightclub shooting in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police Service officers investigate a shooting that took place early Sunday in the area of the Karma nightclub on St. Paul Street in St. Catharines, Ont., Sunday, September 29, 2019. According to police, six people are being treated in hospital for gunshot wounds, two of whom have been taken to an out-of-town hospital with serious injuries, one by air ambulance. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

 TLW

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Niagara Regional Police say six people were injured in a shooting at a St. Catharines, Ont. nightclub early Sunday.

They say four men and two women were sent to hospital, including two with serious injuries.

Police say they were called to the Karma nightclub in downtown St. Catharines at about 2:30 a.m.

They say they will release a description of the suspect once they have an accurate one to share.

Police continue to review footage and to speak with witnesses.

They ask anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 29, 2019.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.