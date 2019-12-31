MEAFORD, Ont. - Police have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a transport truck in Meaford, Ont., last week.
Investigators say the collision took place Dec. 23 on Highway 26 in the community on Georgian Bay.
They say the truck was making a right turn from a private drive.
Sixty-six-year-old Edith Clark of Meaford died in hospital.
Police say they continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.