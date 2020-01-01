Rescue group: stray dog's condition improving after being found with jar on head

An animal rescue group in Manitoba says it's helping a stray dog found with a jar stuck on its head, that vets have told them was also bitten by other animals and shot with a pellet gun. The fluffy black-and-white female, who they've been calling "Greta," is seen in the care of a veterinary hospital in Winnipeg in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manitoba Underdogs Rescue, *MANDATORY CREDIT*