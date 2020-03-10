Canadian, U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft off Alaskan coast

An American F-22 escorts a Russian Tu-142 Bear aircraft in international airspace near Alaska in this March 2020 handout photo. Military authorities say U.S. and Canadian fighter jets were scrambled Monday to intercept two Russian reconnaissance planes travelling near the North American coastline. The North American Aerospace Defence Command says the two Russian Tu-142 Bear aircraft flew within 92 kilometres remained in international airspace north of Alaska for about four hours before departing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - NORAD