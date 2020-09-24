The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
---
11:15 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 582 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death linked to the virus today.
The province's Health Department says no deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, but one death from last week has been added to the provincial total.
Quebec has been the province hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 69,670 cases and 5,810 deaths.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus increased by six to 184, of whom 31 are in intensive care.
---
11:10 a.m.
Ontario health officials are changing their COVID-19 testing guidance, saying low-risk individuals who are asymptomatic should not be going to assessment centres.
Associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe says that testing needs to be reserved for people with symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Testing will also be available to people involved in outbreak investigations conducted by public health.
Previously, the province had encouraged anyone who wanted to get a COVID-19 test to seek one at an assessment centre.
---
10:30 a.m.
Ontario is reporting another 409 cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 63 per cent of those cases are in people under the age of 40.
The province is now reporting a total of 48,496 cases of the coronavirus, which includes 2,836 deaths and 41,886 cases marked as resolved.
The Ministry of Health says 286 cases were newly marked as resolved in today's report.
---