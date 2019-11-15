Red tape, lack of experience slowing $60B warship project: Former DND official

A former Defence Department official is pulling back the curtains on what he says are some serious problems that are plaguing Canada's $60-billion effort to buy new warships for the navy, including onerous red tape and a lack of experience in government. The M/V Asterix, which will be converted into an auxiliary Oiler Replenishment ship to meet the needs of the Royal Canadian Navy, is shown at Davie Shipbuilding, in Levis, Que., Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot