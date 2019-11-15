Canadian Press NewsAlert: 'Chair girl' Marcella Zoia pleads guilty to mischief

TORONTO - The woman accused of throwing a chair off a downtown Toronto high-rise balcony has pleaded guilty to mischief endangering the public.
Marcella Zoia pleaded guilty to the charge in a Toronto courtroom this morning.
More coming.
