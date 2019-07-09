One dead, three injured in a four-vehicle collision in Caledon, Ont.

CALEDON, Ont. - Provincial police say a woman has died after a four-vehicle collision involving two trucks in Caledon, Ont., on Monday afternoon.
Investigators say the crash happened when a dump truck stopped because of traffic near a construction site.
They say two cars and a semi collided with the dump truck.
Police say the woman driving the hatchback, 74-year-old Victoria Lindekamp of Flamborough, Ont., died at the scene.
They say the driver and two passengers in the station wagon were taken to hospital.
The driver had life-threatening injuries, while the passengers were expected to survive.
Investigators are still investigating the crash and they're asking any witnesses to come forward.
