MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police west of Toronto say a 19-month-old boy is dead after being struck by a car at an apartment complex.
Peel Regional Police say the incident happened Wednesday just before 5:30 p.m. in Mississauga.
They say the driver remained on scene and helped transport the boy and his mother to a nearby hospital.
Investigators say the toddler was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
They say the boy was the only person injured in the incident.
The force's major collision bureau continues to investigate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2020.