Quebec overturns decision to deny French woman immigration documents over her French

Emilie Dubois is shown in her office Friday, November 8, 2019 in Quebec City. There's little doubt in Dubois' own mind about her ability to speak French - after all, it's her native tongue. But the Quebec government doesn't see Dubois' bona fides the way she does, having denied her permanent residency in the province because part of her PhD thesis was written in English.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot