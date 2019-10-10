Charity calls on Ottawa to rescue 25 Canadian kids trapped in Syria

People run to take cover after mortars fired from Syria, in Akcakale, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. An Associated Press journalist said at least two government buildings were hit by the mortars in Sanliurfa province's border town of Akcakale and at least two people were wounded. An international charity is calling on Ottawa to rescue at least 25 Canadian children caught up in Turkey's offensive into northeastern Syria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP