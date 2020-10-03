Art depicting Viola Desmond displayed on building where she was arrested in 1946

The Viola Desmond Art Display adorning the exterior of the former Roseland Theatre is shown in this undated handout photo. An art display is nearing completion on the building where Viola Desmond was arrested after refusing to give up her seat in the whites-only section of a movie theatre. Desmond, a Black Nova Scotian who is commemorated on Canada's $10 bill, refused to leave her seat at the Roseland Theatre on Nov. 8, 1946. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, MacGillivray Injury and Insurance Law *MANDATORY CREDIT*