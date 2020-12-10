Health workers report burnout amid second wave, ask public to obey health rules

ICU nurse Sophie Gabiniewicz takes a rest in one of the staffing rooms during her shift at St. Paul's hospital in downtown Vancouver, Friday, December 4, 2020. Sophia Gabiniewicz is well accustomed to dealing with stress as a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver. But she says it rose to a new level as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic began to swell and she recognized a familiar face in the ICU. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward