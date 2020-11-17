Head of WHO praises Canada's anti-COVID response; warns vaccine won't be a panacea

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), answers questions at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Feb. 7, 2018. Canada deserves praise for its anti-COVID-19 efforts both at home and abroad as well as for its commitment to public health, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Martial Trezzini, Keystone